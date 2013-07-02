LONDON, July 2 British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday posted a 28.7 percent rise in underlying first half earnings, though it made a loss at the pretax level.

Shares in Ocado have risen nearly five-fold since November and hit a record high last month in the wake of an over 200 million pounds ($304 million) 25-year joint venture deal with Britain's fourth largest grocer, Wm Morrison, to provide its online grocery operation by January 2014.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 19.2 million pounds in the 24 weeks to May 19.

That compared to analysts' consensus forecast of 18.1 million pounds, according to a company poll, and was up from 14.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

However, the firm made a statutory pretax loss of 3.8 million pounds, below analysts' consensus forecast of a loss of 2.3 million pounds and versus a profit of 0.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

Ocado has not made an annual pretax profit since it was founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers. ($1 = 0.6568 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)