LONDON, July 2 British online grocer Ocado
on Tuesday posted a 28.7 percent rise in underlying
first half earnings, though it made a loss at the pretax level.
Shares in Ocado have risen nearly five-fold since November
and hit a record high last month in the wake of an over 200
million pounds ($304 million) 25-year joint venture deal with
Britain's fourth largest grocer, Wm Morrison, to provide
its online grocery operation by January 2014.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, said earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 19.2 million pounds
in the 24 weeks to May 19.
That compared to analysts' consensus forecast of 18.1
million pounds, according to a company poll, and was up from
14.9 million pounds in the same period last year.
However, the firm made a statutory pretax loss of 3.8
million pounds, below analysts' consensus forecast of a loss of
2.3 million pounds and versus a profit of 0.2 million pounds in
the same period last year.
Ocado has not made an annual pretax profit since it was
founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers.
($1 = 0.6568 British pounds)
