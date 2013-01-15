By Helen Massy-Beresford
LONDON Jan 15 British online grocer Ocado
said gross sales rose over 14 percent for the six weeks
to Jan. 6 and it was on track to open a new warehouse that will
double its capacity.
"We are heading in the right direction," Chief Executive Tim
Steiner said.
The company has invested 190 million pounds ($305.3 million)
so far in building a second warehouse.
"We're in the final stages of testing the facility now, so
it's fully constructed, the software's all in place. We're still
hopeful it'll go live in the back end of the first quarter,"
Steiner said in an interview.
British retailers have been struggling as consumers face job
fears and squeezed household budgets. The Christmas trading
period highlighted the importance for traditional retailers of
an online presence.
Ocado's sales rose 14.2 percent year-on-year to 91.6 million
pounds in the six trading weeks to Jan. 6, a "very good festive
season", the company said, in which it sold enough mincemeat to
make 688,884 pies.
"What we're seeing here is a seismic shift in shopping
habits. I think now there's a widespread realisation from the
whole of the industry that a substantial part of the market is
moving online," Steiner said.
Shares in Ocado rose 2.3 percent to 86.0 pence at 1044 GMT.
The retailers index was up 0.7 percent.
"This is a pleasing set of numbers from Ocado," Conlumino
analysts wrote in a research note. "In many ways the market was
firmly with Ocado this Christmas as more consumers than ever
shopped online for their food."
The firm, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs
bankers and floated at 180 pence a share in 2010, has polarised
opinion like few other market debutantes.
Fans point to rapid growth in online grocery sales and high
customer service ratings. Sceptics say filling orders from
central depots will never be as profitable as online operations
at established grocers, which mostly pick orders in store.
In the six weeks, Ocado added more customers in areas
outside London and southeast England than it did within them, a
trend for the past three years, Steiner said.
"It continues to be a myth that we're just a London-based
company. We are seeing more growth in the areas we haven't
traded in for as long," he added.
Gross sales rose 11.4 percent to 716.2 million pounds in the
52 weeks to Nov. 25, 2012, Ocado said.
Steiner said Ocado was not on the lookout for an investor.
"Nobody has declared an interest in bidding for our business and
we're not looking for anybody to bid for our business."