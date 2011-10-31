(Adds details, background)

SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has reprimanded the country's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp over the failure of its online and branch banking systems in September this year.

"From our review and analysis of the investigation reports, we established that the bank did not implement sufficient measures to address single point of failure in its system and network infrastructure," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

MAS said, however, that there was "timely internal escalation of the outage (at OCBC) and the bank took necessary actions following the outage to minimize inconvenience to customers".

The central bank told OCBC to undertake several measures, including a thorough review of all critical host and network architectures, but did not impose an additional capital requirement like it did after DBS Group Holdings suffered a system failure last year.

OCBC said in a statement it would comply with MAS's requirements.

DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, had to set aside about S$230 million ($184 million) in extra regulatory capital after it was punished by the central bank last year.

