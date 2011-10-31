SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has reprimanded the country's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp over the failure of its online and branch banking systems in September this year.

"From our review and analysis of the investigation reports, we established that the bank did not implement sufficient measures to address single point of failure in its system and network infrastructure," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.

MAS said, however, that there was "timely internal escalation of the outage (at OCBC) and the bank took necessary actions following the outage to minimize inconvenience to customers". (Reporting by Kevin Lim)