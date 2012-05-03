BRIEF-Dhipaya Insurance reports FY profit for the period 539.2 mln baht
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
SINGAPORE May 3 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second largest banking group, said on Thursday it has updated its $5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme to allow it to issue up to $10 billion worth of unsecured notes.
OCBC's U.S. commercial paper programme was established on Aug 16, 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
* Company and subscriber entered into cb subscription agreement
* Says Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has cut long position in China Citic Bank Corp Ltd's H-shares to 1.11 percent from 7.04 percent on Feb 17, 20