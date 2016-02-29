HONG KONG, Feb 29 (IFR) - Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation is planning a covered bond programme via
Barclays and Credit Agricole, according to multiple sources
familiar with the issue.
The Singaporean lender will be appointing bookrunners for a
debut 144A/Reg S bond that will be issued from the programme.
The new bonds will target a US$1bn size and is expected to be
issued in the summer, said the sources.
DBS was the first bank from the city to issue covered bonds
via a US$1bn 3-year transaction in July. UOB, which wrapped up a
European roadshow last week, is eyeing a euro 5-year covered
bond.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)