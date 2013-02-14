BRIEF-Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi proposes 0.0408 lira/shr dividend for 2016
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31
SINGAPORE Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 12 percent jump in fourth quarter net profit due to a rise in fee income and a quadrupling of gains from its insurance unit that offset weak interest margins.
OCBC earned S$663 million ($537 million) in the three months ended in December, compared with S$594 million a year earlier.
The profit was above the S$622 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.
The group has not announced any special dividend after it profited from post-tax gains of S$1.13 billion in the third quarter following the sale of stakes in conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries to companies linked to a Thai beer baron.
Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said in a statement OCBC is well placed to pursue new opportunities and drive growth in key geographies and businesses.
Last week, bigger rival DBS Group Holdings reported a net profit of S$760 million for October-December, below an average forecast of S$810 million on weak interest margins. ($1 = 1.2354 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
TOKYO, March 9 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771,452 Feb 24 3,556,147 120,730,440 -117,174,293 Feb 17 -4,314,959 154,542,581 -158,857,540 Feb 10 8,666,115 103,413,425 -94,747,
* Increases its FFO by 20 percent in 2016 - portfolio value exceeds 2.2 billion euros ($2.32 billion)