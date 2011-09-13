SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, said on Tuesday it was facing technical difficulties that are preventing customers from using its automated teller machines and internet banking network.

"We are experiencing a technical problem which has affected the system at our branches and the operation of our ATM network and internet and mobile banking channels island-wide," OCBC said in a statement.

"We are currently investigating the matter and working on restoring our services as soon as possible," it said.

The problems come a year after DBS , Singapore's biggest bank, faced similar glitches with its ATM and Internet systems on July 5, 2010.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore subsequently asked DBS to set aside S$230 million in additional regulatory capital for operational risk, which analysts saw as a message that MAS would not tolerate services disruptions in of one of Asia's main banking centre. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)