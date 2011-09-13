BRIEF-Cofinimmo FY net profit group share down at 97.4 million euros
* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, said on Tuesday it was facing technical difficulties that are preventing customers from using its automated teller machines and internet banking network.
"We are experiencing a technical problem which has affected the system at our branches and the operation of our ATM network and internet and mobile banking channels island-wide," OCBC said in a statement.
"We are currently investigating the matter and working on restoring our services as soon as possible," it said.
The problems come a year after DBS , Singapore's biggest bank, faced similar glitches with its ATM and Internet systems on July 5, 2010.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore subsequently asked DBS to set aside S$230 million in additional regulatory capital for operational risk, which analysts saw as a message that MAS would not tolerate services disruptions in of one of Asia's main banking centre. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* FY net profit group share 97.4 million euros ($103.83 million) versus 113 million euros in reuters poll
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
* Goodman Financial Corp reports 5.6 percent passive stake in Sharps Compliance Corp as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwOde7) Further company coverage: