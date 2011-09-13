(Recasts with services restored)

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, said on Tuesday it had restored all its banking services in Singapore after technical difficulties prevented customers from using its automated teller machines and Internet banking network for several hours.

"We have restored all our banking services as of 1.15 pm today. With immediate effect, our customers are able to carry out all banking transactions at our branches, ATMs, internet and mobile banking platforms," OCBC said in a statement.

The bank also said all its customer data was protected throughout the period of the service disruption, which lasted for about four hours.

OCBC is still investigating the cause of the problem, it said.

The problems come a year after DBS , Singapore's biggest bank, faced similar glitches with its ATM and Internet systems on July 5, 2010.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) subsequently asked DBS to set aside S$230 million ($186 million) in additional regulatory capital for operational risk, which analysts saw as a message that MAS would not tolerate services disruptions in one of Asia's main banking centre. ($1 = 1.236 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)