SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, said on Tuesday it
had restored all its banking services in Singapore after
technical difficulties prevented customers from using its
automated teller machines and Internet banking network for
several hours.
"We have restored all our banking services as of 1.15 pm
today. With immediate effect, our customers are able to carry
out all banking transactions at our branches, ATMs, internet and
mobile banking platforms," OCBC said in a statement.
The bank also said all its customer data was protected
throughout the period of the service disruption, which lasted
for about four hours.
OCBC is still investigating the cause of the problem, it
said.
The problems come a year after DBS , Singapore's
biggest bank, faced similar glitches with its ATM and Internet
systems on July 5, 2010.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) subsequently asked
DBS to set aside S$230 million ($186 million) in additional
regulatory capital for operational risk, which analysts saw as a
message that MAS would not tolerate services disruptions in one
of Asia's main banking centre.
($1 = 1.236 Singapore Dollars)
