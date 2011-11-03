* Net profit S$513 mln vs S$538 mln avg estimate of analysts

* Trading suffers loss, insurance income down

* OCBC shares open 1.7 percent lower (Releads, adds analyst quote and share reaction)

By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 OCBC , Singapore's second-biggest lender, suffered a bigger-than-expected 10 percent fall in quarterly profit due to trading losses, signalling a difficult period ahead for banks on account of rocky markets and slowing economic growth.

Two of Singapore's three listed banks have missed earnings forecasts for the quarter, with only the biggest lender DBS Group beating expectations due to strong interest income and a one-time gain.

"The earnings outlook seems to be more challenging, with rising cost of funds, slower loan growth and provisions that are likely going to trend up," RBS analyst Trevor Kalcic said in a client note about OCBC.

Shares of OCBC opened 1.7 percent lower, while United Overseas Bank (UOB) , which posted a 24 percent decline in quarterly earnings, fell 3.7 percent in early trade.

DBS shares were down about 0.5 percent.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) posted a net profit of S$513 million ($403 million) for July-September, down from S$570 million a year earlier.

That compared with the S$538 million average forecast from four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Contributions from its 87 percent-owned insurance arm Great Eastern fell 51 percent from a year earlier, while volatile markets caused a S$68 million loss in trading activities.

DBS posted on Wednesday a 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit to S$762 million.

UOB, the smallest of the three listed banks, reported a 24 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as trading income fell and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT BOOST

OCBC's net interest income rose about 16 percent to S$874 million as loans grew 27 percent during the same period. This growth came despite a 13 basis point decline in net interest margin from a year earlier to 1.85 percent.

OCBC, which bought ING's Asian private bank last year, said wealth management activities partly fueled a 20 percent rise in fee and commission income.

Singapore bank shares have mostly underperformed the broader market this year amid a global market selloff and concerns about an economic slowdown in the region.

As of Wednesday's close, OCBC shares were down 16 percent so far this year compared with a 13 percent decline for DBS, while UOB shares are down about 8 percent.

The overall Singapore index had fallen about 11 percent year-to-date as of Wednesday's close. ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)