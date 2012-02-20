* Net profit S$594 mln vs consensus S$551 mln

* OCBC shares up 13 pct so far this year, lag rivals (Adds CEO comments, details from earnings)

By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest lender, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, its strongest since the first quarter as robust loan growth helped offset a weak interest rate environment.

OCBC joined bigger rival DBS Group Holdings to end the year on a strong note, but analysts expect this year to be a difficult one for Singapore banks as muted economic growth in Asia weighs on lending and local interest rates remain near record lows.

OCBC CEO David Conner cautioned that the bank will be mindful of the economic risks caused by concerns over sovereign debt problems in Europe and a sluggish recovery in the United States.

The bank is in the process of a leadership change as Conner retires in April after a decade at the bank. Conners will be replaced by Samuel Tsien, who heads the corporate bank.

OCBC reported net profit of S$594 million ($472 million) in October-December versus S$505 million a year ago. This compared to an average forecast of S$551 million, according to five analysts polled by Reuters.

The result comes a week after DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations as strong loan growth pushed up key net interest income by 17 percent.

OCBC's net interest income rose 20 percent to S$925 million year-on-year as loans grew 27 percent. This growth came despite a drop in net interest margins to 1.85 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.96 percent a year ago.

OCBC, which bought ING's Asian private bank in 2010, said non-interest income for the last quarter of 2011 rose 2 percent, largely contributed by higher trading income and gains from the sale of investment securities.

OCBC shares have gained 13 percent so far this year versus a 21 percent rise for DBS, while shares of United Overseas Bank , which reports earnings on February 23, are up 16 percent. The Singapore index is up about 13 percent. ($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Anshuman Daga)