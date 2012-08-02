(Refile to add dropped word in fourth paragraph)

* Q2 net profit S$648 mln vs S$577 mln year ago

* Net interest margin fell to 1.77 from 1.86 in Q1

* Loans growth outlook scaled back to high single digits

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-largest bank by assets, warned that loans growth will slow and margins remain under pressure even after posting a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit.

OCBC's cautious outlook follows the contraction of Singapore's manufacturing in July after two months of gains due to a drop in new orders. The weakness is also in line with the regional trend, with China's factory output barely growing.

The Singapore bank now expects loans growth this year to be in the high single digits, possibly touching 10 percent, down from the low- to mid-teens forecast it gave earlier this year, CEO Samuel Tsien said at a media and analyst briefing on Thursday.

"We had always expected Europe to be down, we had always expected China to slow down a bit. But the wild card was the U.S. I still think the U.S. will come back a bit stronger, but maybe the time is now delayed," he said, explaining his scaled back forecast for lending.

Tsien said loan margins will be steady to slightly lower in coming quarters, after net interest margins fell to 1.77 percentage points in the April-to-June quarter from 1.86 in the first three months of 2012.

DBS Group, Singapore's and Southeast Asia's biggest bank, will report second-quarter earnings on Friday. United Overseas Bank's results will come out on Tuesday.

SEQUENTIAL SLOWDOWN

OCBC posted S$648 million ($521 million) in net profit for the three months ended June, up from S$577 million a year earlier as a 14 percent year-on-year growth in loans and a rise in fee income offset lower loan margins and a drop in earnings from insurance.

Its earnings were higher than the S$606 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

But on a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit fell from the record of S$832 million achieved in the first three months of 2012 when earnings were boosted by gains from asset sales and a boost in investment income at insurance unit Great Eastern Holdings.

The bank's net interest income was 2 percent lower in the second quarter compared with the first.

"There is a marked slowdown in loan growth compared with second quarter 2011's 9.4 percent sequential expansion, with general commerce loans bearing the brunt," CIMB analyst Leng Seng Choon said in a note on OCBC's results.

"By geography, loans to Greater China fell 4.7 percent (quarter-on-quarter), in line with our expectations," he added.

Looking ahead, Tsein said the Singapore lender remains keen on growth despite the more subdued economic outlook.

"Our asset quality remains strong... While the economic environment remains uncertain, we will continue to grow our customer franchise across all key markets." ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ryan Woo)