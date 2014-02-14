SINGAPORE Feb 14 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd expects loan growth to be in the percentage of "low teens" in 2014 after loans expanded at an 18 percent pace last year, CEO Samuel Tsien said at an earnings briefing.

He said he expects the net interest margins are likely to be stable at current levels of about 1.6 percent.

