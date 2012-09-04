Sept 4 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd on Tuesday sold $1 billion of Tier II medium-term notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. OCBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.150 PCT MATURITY 3/11/2023 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 99.905 FIRST PAY 9/11/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.169 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/11/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS CALLABLE 3/11/2018