SINGAPORE Nov 1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-largest banking group, posted a 59
percent drop in third quarter net profit in the absence of huge
one-off gains, but a strong performance from its consumer and
insurance businesses helped it beat expectations.
OCBC, whose businesses include private bank Bank of
Singapore and insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd,
earned S$759 million ($612 million) in the three months ended
Sept 30, down from S$1.85 billion a year earlier.
Its profit beat the S$642 million average forecast of six
analysts polled by Reuters. The fall was magnified by a S$1.13
billion one-off gain a year earlier from the sale of a stake in
Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd.
Excluding one-off items, net profit rose 5 percent, boosted
by a rise in net interest income and a strong quarter for Great
Eastern. However, its treasury business had a tougher quarter
due to market volatility.
"The challenging market conditions associated with the
uncertainty over the timing of the US Federal Reserve's tapering
of bond purchases have reduced our income contribution from
trading and market-related activities," CEO Samuel Tsien said in
a statement on Friday.
OCBC, whose main operations are in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia, is one of several banks considering bids for Hong
Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd.
($1 = 1.2403 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen
Coates)