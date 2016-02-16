SINGAPORE Feb 17 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations, helped by higher trading income and gains from its insurance unit.

OCBC's net profit came in at S$960 million ($683.42 million) in the three months ended December, versus S$791 million a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$872 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

OCBC's bad debt charges for loans and other assets rose 25 percent to S$193 million in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, reflecting an industry-wide trend of rising bad debt as Asian economies slow.

