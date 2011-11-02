SINGAPORE Nov 3 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, on Thursday posted a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit on declines in trading income and profit from its insurance arm, missing expectations.

OCBC posted a net profit of S$513 million ($403 million) in July-September, compared to S$570 million a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of S$538 million, according to four analysts polled by Reuters.

The result came after Singapore's largest bank DBS Group Holdings on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit to S$762 million as strong loans growth helped offset a fall in interest margins.

United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of the three listed banks, however reported a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in third quarter net profit as trading income fell and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings. ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)