BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology Q3 consolidated revenues EUR 14.6 mln
* Releases financial figures for operating business for the third quarter 2016
SINGAPORE Nov 3 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, on Thursday posted a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit on declines in trading income and profit from its insurance arm, missing expectations.
OCBC posted a net profit of S$513 million ($403 million) in July-September, compared to S$570 million a year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of S$538 million, according to four analysts polled by Reuters.
The result came after Singapore's largest bank DBS Group Holdings on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit to S$762 million as strong loans growth helped offset a fall in interest margins.
United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of the three listed banks, however reported a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in third quarter net profit as trading income fell and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings. ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
* Intends to issue another fixed interest corporate bond with an expected volume of 120 million euros ($128.04 million) (demand-induced increase possible) and a maturity of seven years
* State Street Corp reports a 6.30 percent passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2k7Kdxi] Further company coverage: