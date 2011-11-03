(Corrects fee income growth percentage to 20 pct from 30 pct previously)

* Net profit S$513 mln vs S$538 mln avg estimate of analysts

* Trading suffers loss, insurance income down

* Shares are down 16 percent in 2011

By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing expectations due to losses in trading and a drop in profit from its insurance arm.

Two of Singapore's three listed banks have missed earnings forecasts for the quarter, and with the economy stalling, analysts expect the lenders to face tougher times in the quarters ahead.

OCBC posted a net profit of S$513 million ($403 million) for July-September, down from S$570 million a year earlier.

That compared with the S$538 million average forecast from four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Contributions from its 87 percent-owned insurance arm Great Eastern fell 51 percent from a year earlier, while volatile markets caused a S$68 million loss in trading activities.

The results come after Singapore's largest bank DBS Group Holdings posted on Wednesday a higher-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly net profit to S$762 million as strong loans growth helped offset a fall in interest margins.

United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of the three listed banks, however, reported a lower-than-expected 24 percent fall in third quarter net profit as trading income fell and the bank booked losses on its investment holdings.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT BOOST

OCBC's net interest income rose about 16 percent to S$874 million as loans grew 27 percent during the same period. This growth came despite a 13 basis point decline in net interest margin from a year earlier to 1.85 percent.

OCBC, which bought ING's Asian private bank last year, said wealth management activities partly fueled a 20 percent rise in fee and commission income.

Singapore bank shares have underperformed the broader market this year amid a global market selloff and concerns about an economic slowdown in the region.

OCBC shares are down 16 percent so far this year compared with a 13 percent decline in shares of rival DBS, while UOB shares are down about 8 percent.

The overall Singapore index has fallen about 11 percent since the start of the year ($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)