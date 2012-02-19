BRIEF-Australia banking regulator updates guidance on mortgage lending
SINGAPORE Feb 20 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, buoyed by strong loan growth, beating expectations.
OCBC reported net profit of S$594 million in October-December, compared to S$505 million a year earlier.
This compared to an average forecast of S$551 million, according to five analysts polled by Reuters.
OCBC is in the process of a leadership change as CEO David Conner retires in April after a decade at the bank. He will be replaced by Samuel Tsien who heads the corporate bank.
The result comes a week after DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations as strong loan growth propelled key net interest income upward by 17 percent.
SEOUL, Feb 23 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month on Thursday, opting for stability as it monitors uncertainties ranging from an unpredictable North Korea to global policy challenges and a political scandal at home.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds ($305 million) bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.