SINGAPORE May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second largest lender, on Friday posted a 32 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by stronger loans, trading and investment income as well as an increase in contributions from its insurance arm.

OCBC earned S$832 million ($665.7 million)in the three months ended March, up from S$628 million a year ago. Its profit exceeded the S$619 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

"While the global economic outlook is still mixed, we expect the strength and further expansion of our customer franchise in our key markets will continue to provide us with significant growth opportunities," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

OCBC said its net interest income grew 21 percent year-on-year to S$951 million, with robust loan growth partly offset by lower net interest margin.

The Singapore bank's net interest income was 1.86 percent in the first quarter, down 4 basis points from 1.90 a year ago but up from 1.85 in the last quarter of 2011.

OCBC's insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings last week reported a 65 percent rise in net profit to S$262.5 million, helped by higher underwriting profit and gains on investments. ($1 = 1.2498 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How)