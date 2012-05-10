BRIEF-Toscafund Asset Management takes share stake in AerCap, Athene Holding, E*Trade
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing
SINGAPORE May 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second largest lender, on Friday posted a 32 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by stronger loans, trading and investment income as well as an increase in contributions from its insurance arm.
OCBC earned S$832 million ($665.7 million)in the three months ended March, up from S$628 million a year ago. Its profit exceeded the S$619 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.
"While the global economic outlook is still mixed, we expect the strength and further expansion of our customer franchise in our key markets will continue to provide us with significant growth opportunities," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.
OCBC said its net interest income grew 21 percent year-on-year to S$951 million, with robust loan growth partly offset by lower net interest margin.
The Singapore bank's net interest income was 1.86 percent in the first quarter, down 4 basis points from 1.90 a year ago but up from 1.85 in the last quarter of 2011.
OCBC's insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings last week reported a 65 percent rise in net profit to S$262.5 million, helped by higher underwriting profit and gains on investments. ($1 = 1.2498 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How)
* Toscafund Asset Management LLP takes share stake of 400,000 shares in AerCap holdings - SEC filing
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.