SINGAPORE Oct 30 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 62
percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, thanks
to strong loan growth, higher margins and a one-off gain from a
China-related acquisition.
OCBC earned S$1.23 billion in the three months ending in
September, compared with S$759 million a year earlier.
The third quarter result included a one-off gain of S$391
million from an increased stake in Chinese lender Bank of Ningbo
, which became a 20 percent-owned subsidiary.
Excluding the one-off gain, the net profit of S$841 million
was slightly below the S$845 million average forecast of five
analysts polled by Reuters.
