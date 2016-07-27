SINGAPORE, July 28 United Overseas Bank , Singapore's third-biggest lender, posted a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, as a boost in trading income helped overcome flat net interest income.

UOB's net profit came in at S$801 million ($592 million) in the three months ended June versus S$762 million a year earlier. That compares with an average forecast of S$769 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

($1 = 1.3527 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)