SINGAPORE, July 28 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower contributions from its insurance arm and a drop in investment income.

The result was broadly in line with expectations as last year's second quarter was boosted by a substantial gain from the sale of an equity investment by OCBC's insurance unit.

OCBC's net profit came in at S$885 million ($654.39 million) in the three months ended June compared with S$1.05 billion a year earlier. That compares with an average forecast of S$882 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Singapore banks are bracing for a rise in non-performing loans due to their exposure to struggling firms in the oil and gas sector, while loan growth is expected to continue to slow due to sluggish regional economies. ($1 = 1.3524 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)