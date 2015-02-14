SINGAPORE Feb 14 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation (OCBC) and its insurance arm said
they did not reach an agreement to sell their stake in United
Engineers Ltd to a company controlled by Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
OCBC and Great Eastern Holdings had entered into
exclusive talks with TCC Top Enterprise Ltd, controlled by
Charoen and his wife, over the stake sale in August.
OCBC and related companies own around 36 percent of United
Engineers, which has a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion.
"OCBC Bank and GEH wish to update their respective
shareholders that the parties are not able to reach an agreement
on an appropriate transaction structure for the possible
transaction and the exclusivity agreement has lapsed," OCBC said
in a statement on Saturday.
United Engineers shares closed down 3.4 percent on Friday.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kim Coghill)