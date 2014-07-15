SINGAPORE, July 15 OCBC, Singapore's
second-biggest bank, said on Tuesday it would not increase its
offer for Wing Hang Ltd, even as U.S. hedge fund
manager Elliott Management Corp took a near 8 percent stake in
the Hong Kong lender.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Group (OCBC), which made a $4.95
billion bid earlier this year for Wing Hang, has already gained
over 50 percent of the Hong Kong lender, but needs 90 percent to
delist Wing Hang's shares from the market.
The deal is intended to give the Singapore lender a much
sought-after gateway to the Greater China region.
Elliot, which was founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has
been buying shares to put pressure on OCBC to sweeten the deal
for minority shareholders, Mizuho Securities said in a research
note last week.
Bankers for OCBC said in a regulatory filing that the offer
price for Wing Hang shares would remain at HK$125 per share.
OCBC's offer will close on July 29.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan
are advising OCBC.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Holmes)