SINGAPORE, July 29 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation Ltd has acquired a total of 97.52
percent of the issued share capital of Wing Hang Bank Ltd
, closing the $4.95 billion bid for the Hong Kong
lender, the banks said on Tuesday.
The Wing Hang Bank has made an application to the stock
exchange for the suspension of trading in its shares from 9 a.m.
(0100 GMT) on Wednesday until the delisting of the shares, a
joint statement said.
Earlier in the month investors were concerned that OCBC
might be forced to increase its offer after U.S. hedge fund
manager Eilliott Management Corp took a near 8 percent stake in
Wing Hang.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)