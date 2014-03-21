SINGAPORE, March 21 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation Ltd said it has not entered any
biding agreement on its offer to take over Hong Kong's Wing Hang
Bank Ltd, after having extended the deadlines for the
deal twice in the past two months.
In early January, the two parties expected to finalise the
terms for OCBC to make an offer for all the shares of Wing Hang
by Jan. 31, estimated at $5.3 billion.
OCBC said negotiations with Wing Hang's substantial
shareholders were ongoing, without mentioning if the extension
for finalising the terms of the deal has been extended again.
