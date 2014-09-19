By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 19 The chief executive of the
clearinghouse for all U.S. stock options will retire from the
company at the end of the year after one year in the role, the
company said on Friday.
Chicago-based OCC, formerly known as the Options Clearing
Corp, did not immediately say why CEO Michael Cahill, 56, is
retiring or what his plans are. He has worked at the
clearinghouse for 32 years and was promoted to CEO from
president, chief operating officer and treasurer on Jan. 1.
The clearinghouse came under regulatory scrutiny last year
when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission criticized
regulatory compliance, governance and risk management at the
company, according to media reports.
OCC's board of directors has started the process of
searching for a new CEO, according to a statement.
Executive Chairman Craig Donohue, 52, a former chief of
exchange-operator CME Group Inc will oversee a
transition of Cahill's responsibilities to other OCC executives
during the search, the statement said. Chief Operating Officer
Michael McClain, 46, will take on the additional title of
president as part of the transition.
OCC processes trades for all 12 U.S. options exchanges and
for some futures markets. It has nearly 120 clearing members
that include the biggest U.S. broker-dealers, futures commission
merchants and non-U.S. securities firms.
CME Group on Monday said it too was reshuffling its senior
executives.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Tom Brown)