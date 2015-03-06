BRIEF-Cardconnect acquires Mertzco Inc
* Acquisition of Mertzco will be immediately accretive to Cardconnect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved options clearinghouse OCC's plan to boost shareholders' equity to $247 million from $25 million at end 2013, OCC said on Friday.
Under the plan, stockholder exchanges have also committed to providing up to $117 million in replenishment capital in the event of unexpected losses, OCC said in a statement.
Chicago-based OCC, formerly known as the Options Clearing Corp, processes trades for all 12 U.S. options exchanges including the CBOE Holdings Inc's Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Acquisition of Mertzco will be immediately accretive to Cardconnect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NBT Bancorp Inc - on April 3, 2017, NBT Bank N.A.,unit of NBT Bancorp Inc, acquired Downeast Pension Services Inc