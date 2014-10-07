PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas producer by market capitalization, is looking to sell its North Dakota oil assets for as much as $3 billion as the company seeks to focus on profitable regions, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
The company is looking to sell about 335,000 net drilling acres in the Williston Basin and is working with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co in connection with the sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Occidental Petroleum said last week that its board of directors had approved the spin-off of its California oil and natural gas business to its shareholders.
The company has increased its focus on production from fields in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.
Occidental Petroleum and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co were both not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.
* Western Energy Services underlines offer premium and looks to "cut through noise" around its agreement with Savanna Energy Services Corp