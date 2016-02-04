HOUSTON Feb 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp
, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, says it has no
plans to cut its dividend and is confident the outlay can be
covered through a combination of cash flow and debt despite low
crude prices.
Oxy's dividend costs the company about $2.23 billion
annually. Given that cost, the more-than 70 percent drop in
crude prices in the past year and a move by fellow
independent oil producer ConocoPhillips to slash its own
dividend on Thursday, analysts and investors asked Oxy
executives for reassurances on a conference call.
"We don't see a threat to our dividend going through this
cycle," Oxy President Vicki Hollub said on the call.
Shares of Oxy rose about 1 percent to $68.66 despite a dip
in oil prices after the company reported a bigger-than-expected
fourth-quarter loss and cut its 2016 budget in half.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)