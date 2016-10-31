BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp said it has bought producing and non-producing leasehold acreage in the Permian Basin from private sellers and has also bought interests in several other properties for about $2 billion in all.
The deal has been funded from existing cash on hand, the oil and gas company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says