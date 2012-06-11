(Adds background, details)
June 11 Occidental Petroleum Corp and
Magellan Midstream Partners LP are welcoming potential
customers for a proposed oil pipeline running from the Permian
Basin in West Texas to the Gulf Coast.
The BridgeTex Pipeline would carry up to 278,000 barrels per
day to Texas City from Colorado City, Texas, and require about
400 miles (644 km) of new pipelines and an expansion by Magellan
of its distribution system between East Houston and Texas City.
"Interested customers must submit binding commitments by
July 11, 2012," said a jointly issued statement on Monday by
Magellan and Occidental, which is a major Permian producer.
The pipeline would start up in mid-2014 if the project
garners sufficient shipper commitments, permits, and regulatory
approvals.
Magellan Chief Executive Michael Mears had said in April
that the expected growth in Permian oil output would support
expansion beyond what is already in the works.
Magellan awaits approvals for its plans to reverse the
Crane, Texas-to Houston portion of the Longhorn Pipeline system.
The reversed segment is expected to start flowing 135,000 bpd in
early 2013 and expand to 225,000 bpd by mid-2013.
Pipelines out of the Permian now run mainly to the Cushing,
Oklahoma, trading and storage hub, but a glut of Midwest oil is
forcing a realignment.
