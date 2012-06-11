(Adds background, details)

June 11 Occidental Petroleum Corp and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are welcoming potential customers for a proposed oil pipeline running from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Gulf Coast.

The BridgeTex Pipeline would carry up to 278,000 barrels per day to Texas City from Colorado City, Texas, and require about 400 miles (644 km) of new pipelines and an expansion by Magellan of its distribution system between East Houston and Texas City.

"Interested customers must submit binding commitments by July 11, 2012," said a jointly issued statement on Monday by Magellan and Occidental, which is a major Permian producer.

The pipeline would start up in mid-2014 if the project garners sufficient shipper commitments, permits, and regulatory approvals.

Magellan Chief Executive Michael Mears had said in April that the expected growth in Permian oil output would support expansion beyond what is already in the works.

Magellan awaits approvals for its plans to reverse the Crane, Texas-to Houston portion of the Longhorn Pipeline system. The reversed segment is expected to start flowing 135,000 bpd in early 2013 and expand to 225,000 bpd by mid-2013.

Pipelines out of the Permian now run mainly to the Cushing, Oklahoma, trading and storage hub, but a glut of Midwest oil is forcing a realignment.