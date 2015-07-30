(Adds earnings comparisons, stock, unit info)
By Ernest Scheyder
July 30 Occidental Petroleum Corp
reported an 85 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday that
met Wall Street's expectations despite a more-than 50 percent
drop in crude oil prices from last year's levels.
The company, which operates in Oman, Texas, North Dakota and
elsewhere, posted second-quarter net income of $165 million, or
21 cents per share, compared with $1.08 billion, or $1.38 a
share, a year earlier.
The quarterly profit met analyst expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production surged 13 percent to 658,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), with much of the increase from Oxy's
operations in the Permian shale in Texas.
"We continue to focus on managing our business to be
profitable in this current environment by improving margins and
increasing production through improved well performance,"
Stephen Chazen, Oxy's chief executive, said in a statement.
The company's chemical unit saw profit rise slightly to $135
million from $133 million.
Shares of Houston-based Oxy rose 0.5 percent to $71.19 in
premarket trading. The stock has lost 12 percent of its value so
far this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Franklin Paul and
Bernadette Baum)