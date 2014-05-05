BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics trial results continue to indicate positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company, reported a 2.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices for crude oil and natural gas.
The company's net profit inched up to $1.39 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $6.09 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus
