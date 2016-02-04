UPDATE 8-Oil climbs after reports that Saudi Arabia wants output cuts extended
* Reuters poll sees U.S. oil stockpiles rising again (Updates with directional change, report on output cuts)
Feb 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp said its 2016 capital budget is expected to be not more than $3 billion, nearly half its 2015 levels, and reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter.
The company expects to grow oil and gas production by 2-4 percent this year from ongoing operations.
Occidental's net loss widened to $5.18 billion, or $6.78 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.41 billion, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Reuters poll sees U.S. oil stockpiles rising again (Updates with directional change, report on output cuts)
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, April 11 The U.S. Agriculture Department on Tuesday raised its outlook for global soybean, corn and wheat inventories above traders' expectations, adding pressure to futures prices already struggling under the weight of massive supplies.