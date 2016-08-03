COLUMN-Saudi Arabia resumes swing producer role in oil: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 31 Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have accounted for almost all the production cuts delivered by OPEC so far as the kingdom resumes its familiar role as swing producer.
Aug 3 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by lower oil prices.
The company posted a net loss of $139 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $176 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Production dipped to average 653,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter, from 658,000 boe, a year earlier.
Internationally traded Brent crude averaged $47.03 in the quarter ended June 30, 26 percent lower than the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Shares slide 25 pct before gradual recovery (Adds company's assumptions on rig rates, comment, updates share)
JUBA, Jan 31 Fresh clashes broke out around South Sudan's second-largest city of Malakal on Tuesday, a rebel spokesman and a government official said, the latest turn in the struggle for the capital of the oil-producing Upper Nile region.