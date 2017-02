SAN FRANCISCO May 31 A U.S. appeals court denied Occidental Petroleum Corp's request to revisit the court's prior ruling that an environmental lawsuit against Occidental must be litigated in the United States.

The order on Thursday from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals involves allegations of widespread pollution in the northern Peruvian rainforest. (Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)