PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 7 Any sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp's roughly 330,000 acres in North Dakota's oil-rich Bakken shale formation would make strategic sense for the company, which is likely eager to strike a deal, two analysts said on Tuesday.
Oxy is looking to sell its Bakken holdings, which are largely undeveloped, for as much as $3 billion, according to a report from Bloomberg News.
Even with the recent dip in crude oil prices, the divestment "makes sense to us, strategically," Raymond James analysts Pavel Molchanov and Kevin Smith said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
"This is substantially undeveloped acreage, and Occidental has long cited it as a likely monetization candidate, so it's been puzzling why the company kept it this long," the analysts said.
Oxy is spending about $510 million this year on its North Dakota holdings, and any buyer would have to invest significant capital to boost production. Currently, Oxy is the 18th-largest oil producer in North Dakota with about 17,000 barrels per day as of July, trailing peers of the same size and even much-smaller rivals.
Oxy said last October that it would pursue "strategic alternatives" for some of its North American assets, including those in North Dakota. In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, the company reiterated that position.
Oxy shares fell 2.3 percent on Tuesday to close at $94.87. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder. Editing by Andre Grenon)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.
* Western Energy Services underlines offer premium and looks to "cut through noise" around its agreement with Savanna Energy Services Corp