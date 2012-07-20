UPDATE 2-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say their output is higher than secondary sources
July 20 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, said on Friday that former Goldman Sachs banker Cynthia Walker would take over as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 6.
Walker, 35, was most recently a managing director at Goldman, where she worked for 12 years, including as a senior member of the Global Natural Resources Group in Houston.
Occidental said James Lienert, who has been CFO for the past two years, would become executive vice president for business support, with responsibility for supply chains and information technology. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco)
* Some members say their output is higher than secondary sources
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Emergency crews early on Monday prepared loads of rock to be dropped by helicopters to seal a crumbling spillway that threatens to inundate communities along the Feather River in Northern California, local media reported.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.