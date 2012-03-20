March 20 Ray Irani, executive chairman of
Occidental Petroleum Corp, collected just short of $50
million from the company in 2011 after shareholder protests the
previous year led to a pay cut for its executive team.
Irani, who was chief executive for two decades before last
May, received $49.8 million in salary, bonus, stock awards and
incentive plan compensation, down from $76.1 million the year
before, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Stephen Chazen, a former banker and 18-year Occidental
veteran who took over from Irani as CEO, pocketed $31.7 million,
down from $38 million in 2010.
Two funds holding about 1 percent of Occidental's shares,
the California State Teachers' Retirement System and Relational
Investors LLC, mounted a challenge in 2010 to take board seats
at the company because of concerns about executive compensation.
Occidental, responding to that and an advisory shareholder
vote against its pay structure earlier in the year, moved in
late 2010 to make its chairman and CEO compensation lower than
at one or more peer companies, at all performance levels.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary
Hill)