Aug 15 Occidental Petroleum ( OXY.N ) on Monday sold $2.15 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays, Citi and JPMorgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 2/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.046 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.934 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/18/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $900 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 2/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.093 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.342 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/18/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS