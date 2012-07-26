July 26 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a 28 percent decline in quarterly profit Thursday on lower oil prices.

The fourth-largest U.S. oil company said production in the quarter climbed to 766,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent from 715,000 a year earlier.

Net profit fell to $1.3 billion, or $1.64 per share, from $1.8 billion, or $2.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Wednesday, ConocoPhillips and Hess Corp also reported lower quarterly profits, but raised their spending plans for the year in a bid to increase crude oil production.

Brent crude oil prices averaged about $109 per barrel in the second quarter, down $8 from the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by John Wallace)