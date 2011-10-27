* Q3 EPS $2.17 vs $1.46 year ago, way ahead of estimates
* Sees Q4 output rising to 745,000 boed from 739,000 in Q3
* Shares jump, reach highest levels since early Aug
(Adds comments from conference call, shares, byline)
By Braden Reddall
Oct 27 Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) posted
a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday as oil prices
climbed over the past year and the fourth-largest U.S. oil
company increased its output, sending its shares up almost 9
percent.
A bad quarter for trading outfit Phibro, which tends to bet
on rising oil prices and is run by high-profile trader Andy
Hall, weighed down Oxy's midstream segment. But Occidental
Chief Executive Stephen Chazen saw this weakness as fleeting.
"If you measured it today, he's probably made up all that
he lost for the whole year, and maybe then some. So it's pretty
volatile," said Chazen, discussing his first full quarter since
taking over from Ray Irani in May. [ID:nN06183280]
Third-quarter net profit rose to $1.8 billion, or $2.17 per
share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.46 a share, a year earlier. Net
sales rose 26 percent to $6.01 billion. Analysts on average had
expected $1.95 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the beat was primarily
due to stronger-than-expected output, particularly from Middle
East oil and U.S. natural gas, as well better prices for what
Occidental produced.
The global benchmark crude oil price LCOc1 averaged $112
per barrel in the third quarter, up from $77 a year earlier.
though that was down from $117 in the second quarter.
Occidental's third-quarter oil and natural gas production
rose to 739,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from
706,000 boed a year before, and it expected 745,000 boed in the
fourth quarter.
In Libya, however, Oxy saw no significant production this
quarter, with the return to work hampered by lack of vehicles
and staff to address problems arising from the long shutdown.
Yet it believed the new government would honor old contracts.
"We actually have a management team going in there this
weekend to visit with all of the government entities that we
normally deal with," said Sandy Lowe, president of Occidental's
international oil and gas business.
In the hot Bakken oil shale around North Dakota, Chazen
said wells drilled in its initial foray had shown "surprisingly
positive" results. While encouraged by signs of cooling cost
inflation there, he clearly stated a lack of interest in buying
a company to grow.
"Every day somebody shows up with some acreage to buy, so
if we were open on Saturday and Sunday, we could have it seven
days a week," he said. "There's really plenty to buy and we're
sort of picky on where we buy it."
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company were up 8.8 percent
higher at $94.86 in afternoon trading, having hit its highest
levels since early August.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Matt Daily
in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Tim Dobbyn)