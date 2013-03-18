UPDATE 1-IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
March 18 Occidental Petroleum Corp : * Sees Q1 oil and gas production outside U.S. 18,000 boe/day below Q4 level -
slide * Sees Q1 sales volumes outside U.S. 40,000 boe/day below Q4, for after-tax
reduction in earnings of $200 million - slide * Oxy says cost cutting measures in Q4, 2013 should result in $450 million in
annualized operating cost savings in 2013 versus 2012 - slide
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage: