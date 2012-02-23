Feb 23 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, reported reserves at the end of 2011 that showed it replaced what it produced last year, but little more.

Year-end proved reserves were 3.176 billion barrels of oil equivalent, compared with 3.167 billion a year earlier, according to Occidental's annual report out on Thursday.

Yet 72 percent of the Los Angeles company's reserves are oil or other liquids, which means it is less exposed to the North American natural gas glut than rivals. Occidental this month increased its dividend by 17 percent after reporting higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profits in January. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by John Wallace)