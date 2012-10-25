* Third-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates
* U.S. output rises to 469,000 from 462,000 in second
quarter
* CEO targets cut in costs to 2011 levels next year
* Shares up 1.4 percent
By Braden Reddall
Oct 25 Occidental Petroleum Corp posted
a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday,
but its CEO hardened his tone on operating expenses and promised
a change in strategy if they do not come down.
Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chazen set a target of
lowering costs to 2011 levels by the end of next year, zeroing
in on those in the company's home state of California.
The improvements and the resulting rise in the
fourth-largest U.S. oil company's share price must come in early
2013, he said. The stock is down 13 percent so far in 2012,
while Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are up
for that period.
"If I don't see real improvements in the returns, you know,
in the next couple of quarters, strategy will change," Chazen
told analysts on a call, saying that could take the form of
higher dividends or even farming out wells to other companies.
He saw plenty of room for more efficiency in California,
which accounts for about a third of Oxy's U.S. production and
nearly half its active U.S. rig count. He had already made
management changes and was tightening the purse strings as well.
"The operating costs that they're running in California
don't make any sense to me," he said. "They were running a lot
less -- half -- two years ago. And they need to be back to that.
If they do that, they'll have plenty of capital to drill the
wells."
Third-quarter net profit fell to $1.38 billion, or $1.69 per
share, from $1.77 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $1.63 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit beat resulted from higher-than-expected U.S. oil
production and lower unit costs, according to Sterne Agee
analyst Tim Rezvan.
Worldwide oil output rose 4 percent from a year earlier to
the equivalent of 766,000 barrels per day. This included an
average of 469,000 bpd in the United States, up from 462,000 in
the second quarter.
Chazen said U.S. oil output would rise by about 6,000 to
8,000 bpd of oil in the fourth quarter, but the increase would
be offset by falling natural gas output stemming from low prices
for that fuel.
The average Brent oil price of $110 per barrel in
the third quarter was down $2 from a year earlier and up just $1
from the second. Benchmark U.S. natural gas prices fell
32 percent from a year earlier to an average of $2.83 per
million British thermal units as huge supplies weighed down that
market.
Occidental shares rose 1.4 percent to $81.79 in afternoon
New York Stock Exchange trading.