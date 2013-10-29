Oct 29 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the fourth-largest U.S. oil company increased its oil and gas production in its home market.

Oxy's third-quarter net profit was $1.58 billion, or $1.96 per share, up from $1.38 billion, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 8 percent to $6.45 billion.