BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, reported a 79 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as it wrote down the value of certain gas properties by $1.1 billion.
The company's net profit fell to $336 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $1.6 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.17 billion.
The charges were mainly related to gas assets in the Midcontinent, the company said.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.