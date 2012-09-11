HONG KONG, Sept 11 Police cleared a few
remaining Occupy Hong Kong protesters from an open-air plaza
beneath HSBC's Asian headquarters on Tuesday, nearly a year
after the anti-capitalists pitched their tents in the heart of
Hong Kong's financial district.
HSBC obtained permission from a court last month to take
back the space after the activists remained beyond an eviction
deadline on August 27. At around midday, officers entered the
plaza and linked arms to form a human wall around the dozen or
so protesters to move them out.
Workers pulled down the tents and removed furniture, carpets
and personal belongings, drawing angry cries from demonstrators
beneath the dramatic 47-storey building, famous for its natural
lighting and lack of any internal supporting structure.
Echoing the global Occupy movement against corporate greed
and economic inequality, the Hong Kong encampment attracted a
commune of occupiers including students, young professionals,
activists, the unemployed and homeless.
The protest came at a time of growing resentment in this
city of 7 million at what many see as excessively close ties
between government and big business, but it failed to gain
traction.
The number of occupiers had dwindled from the 100 or so who
had first pitched tents, paling in significance to the tens of
thousands who have taken to Hong Kong's streets this year to
protest against everything from perceived Chinese meddling in
local affairs to high property prices.
Hong Kong university students started a brief boycott of
classes on Tuesday, reiterating demands for the government to
withdraw a course on patriotic Chinese education in schools,
instead of just making it voluntary.
Hong Kong voted for a new legislature on Sunday, a day after
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying backed down from a plan for
compulsory patriotic Chinese education, a policy that drew tens
of thousands of people to a 10-day protest.
Leung emerged the big winner, his allies holding their seats
as pro-democracy groups failed to capitalise the protests
against China-linked policies.
Protesters of the Occupy New York movement were removed in
November, while those in London were evicted in June.